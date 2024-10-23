Jennifer Aniston shares life experience about 'mental health'

Jennifer Aniston has spent years in the spotlight and always been in the public eye.

During an interviews, the actress talked about how fame can be overwhelming. She also mentioned the importance of mental health while managing a career dealing with massive rumours and pressure.

The 55-year-old actress believes it’s impossible to please everyone, "It’s impossible to satisfy everyone, and I suggest we all stop trying."

However, Anniston has been vocal about her life experiences giving important lessons. She also believes in a healthy lifestyle with proper meditation and regular yoga exercises.

The Murder Mystery star shared, "I’ve found that taking time for myself is essential. Whether it’s a workout or just some quiet time, it helps me stay balanced."

While talking about mental health awareness, Jennifer encouraged people to ask for moral support.

"There’s nothing wrong with needing support. We’re all human, and we all have our ups and downs." She added.

Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the famous TV show Friends, is currently not dating anyone as she had revealed in her interviews that she’s in no rush to settle down anytime soon.