Blac Chyna, boyfriend Derrick Milano engaged after a year of dating

Blac Chyna and boyfriend Derrick Milano engaged now

Blac Chyna and her boyfriend Derrick Milano are now engaged after almost a year and a half of dating.

As seen in a video shared to social media, Milano popped the question to the former Rob & Chyna star, who now prefers her birth name Angela White, while they were on stage at Howard University’s Homecoming concert on Friday.

The video features Milano getting on one knee in front of a large crowd, taking out a large box with a ring to ask the question.

“Will you marry me?” the rapper asked as the present audience showed support and excitement with loud cheers.

Chyna, dressed in a stylish black trench coat, boots, and sporting long blue hair, said a quick “yes” to her now-fiancé Milano during a special moment. The couple sealed the occasion with a kiss, celebrating their engagement.

Chyna and Milano made their relationship public in September 2023, when Chyna posted a heartfelt photo of the two cuddled-up on her Instagram, making their romance official.

She captioned the post with a heart and folded hands emojis and a mention of his partner, “@derrickmilano,” to which Milano responded in the comments, “Mine.”