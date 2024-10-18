Princess Eugenie issues powerful statement following Sarah Ferguson's TikTok debut

Princess Eugenie is the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson

Princess Eugenie has shared an inspiring message on her Instagram story, urging her followers to check out a new video in honour of Anti-Slavery Day.

In her post, she engaged her 1.8 million followers by asking if they were familiar with the annual observance, noting that one in three respondents were aware of it.

To commemorate the day, the Princess of York announced the launch of a new short interview series titled "My Epiphany," which features personal accounts from experts and activists confronting the grim realities of modern slavery and their efforts to combat it.

She wrote: "Each short film details a very personal moment when experts and activists from all walks of life were confronted with the horrifying reality of modern slavery and their ongoing quest to do something about it."

She expressed her hope that her followers would watch the four-and-a-half-minute YouTube video, stating that it "would mean a lot to me."

Princess Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson, is a co-founder of the Anti-Slavery Collective, a charity established in 2017 to raise awareness and unite change-makers in the fight against modern slavery.

This announcement follows Sarah, Duchess of York's recent venture onto TikTok, making her the first British royal to join the platform.

The mother of Princess Beatrice and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Fergie launched her account, @sarahtheduchess, with a heartfelt video sharing her cancer journey, showcasing her openness and resilience.