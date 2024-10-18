Andrew Garfield hints at returning as 'Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield shared he is waiting for a good script before he reprises his role as Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield, who shot to prominence after his iconic role in Spider-Man, has broken his silence on the hit character.

The 41-year-old actor, who won hearts by playing the titular Marvel hero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man and the 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, has admitted that he wants to do it again.

Garfield most recently appeared as the character in the 2021 hit Spider-Man: No Way Home along with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland, who also portrayed Spider-Man and his alter-ego, Peter Parker.



For People’s Movies of My Life feature, Garfield said: “I'm so happy that they had the courage to do it. It's such a great idea. I would never have had that foresight. So I'm really just proud and happy that I get to be a part of that."

He continued: "But if there's something that can be concocted and thought up that feels additive to the canon of that character, then for sure.”

He also reiterated the opinion with Esquire, admitting that he is willing to return to the role.

“I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return,” Garfield said.

The actor garnered massive praise and love for his beloved role as the Marvel superhero. Undoubtedly, as the ‘Amazing’ Spider-Man, Garfield’s portrayal had always been among fans’ favourite choices.

