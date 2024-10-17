Liam Payne’s untimely death makes ex Cheryl Cole's nightmare come true

Liam Payne suffered from mental health issues after break up with Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne’s untimely death has shocked many fans worldwide.

His unfortunate death has left his 7-year-old son, Bear, whom he shared with Cheryl Cole, with just memories of his father.

Cheryl Cole has been left to grieve the father of her child and also deal with painful memories of her past that comes along with Liam’s death.



John Courtney, her close friend and aspiring footballer, passed away in 2005 due to heroin overdose.

The English singer stated, "It put me off drugs for life. That nightmare devastated all John's family and friends."

The death of the close friend had her strongly campaign against drugs.

Drugs have always followed the 41-year-old Girls Aloud member as many of her close family members and loved ones suffered from drug addiction.



Andrew Tweedy, Cole’s brother, was found living on the streets in a tent in 2021.

Cole claimed that her brother was addicted to drugs since his teenage years.



Unfortunately, her history with drug addicts didn't just stop there as her ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne also indulged with them often.

The One Direction member, who became a father at 23, and Cheryl broke up in 2017.



Despite their breakup the two had decided to co-parent their son, although Liam barely had any custody and was rarely seen with his son.

An inside source had revealed that he had been struggling with mental health after the two parted ways.

"We don't see a lot of Bear on Liam's social media but I think he wants to prove to Cheryl that he's getting his life together," the source shared.