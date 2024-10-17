Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought a home in Portugal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle buy new home in Portugal.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly purchased a new home in Portugal, reportedly to be closer to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

This news comes just a year and a half after the couple was evicted from their Windsor property, Frogmore Cottage.

Despite ongoing tensions with the Royal Family, Meghan and Harry are said to maintain a friendly relationship with Eugenie and Jack.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared insights with Express.co.uk, noting, "Eugenie and Jack moved into Frogmore when the Sussexes vacated it.

They have visited Harry and Meghan in California and are believed to have holidayed together in Portugal as well.

Now, with their new home in Portugal, they will likely see more of each other, as Jack works there."

Discussing the Sussexes’ potential visits to the UK, Richard Fitzwilliams noted, "This gives Harry and Meghan a foothold in the EU and a base near Britain."

He speculated that Harry is likely to make periodic trips to the UK, especially with ongoing legal cases against the media and his case concerning security with the Home Office.

Additionally, he expressed the importance of Harry wanting to see his father, King Charles, during his health struggles, despite recent uncertainties about whether such visits are feasible.

As the couple settles into their new life in Portugal, fans are left wondering if their next "faux royal" tour will take them to a European country after their successes in Nigeria and Colombia.

Excitement is building around the possibility of seeing photos of Archie and Lilibet enjoying the Portuguese sun with their parents, and perhaps even sharing moments with Eugenie, Jack, and their family in the future.