Landon Barker sets record straight on Diddy- themed birthday party rumours

Landon Barker celebrated 21st birthday with friends and family last week

Landon Barker has finally decided to address the swirling rumours about allegedly celebrating his birthday at a Sean "Diddy" Combs-themed party last week.

On Tuesday, October 15, Travis Barker’s son, who turned 21 on October 9, took to TikTok to set the record straight.

"First off, I haven’t had a birthday party yet. My birthday party is next week," he cleared the air, sharing that he, his family and a friend initially celebrated at Nobu before heading to a club for an after-party with only his friends.

According to the musician, a friend reached out to a club promoter who invited them to a party, promising them "a table and a bottle – make sure we’re all good to go."

He addressed why he stayed at the party even after realising the controversial baby oil-themed bottle service—a reference to a recent incident involving law enforcement seizing over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ residences during raids.

"It was a dark environment, and all I could really see was another table having flashing bottles being brought out," the Over You singer explained. "I thought they were just bringing out tequila. I had no idea what was going on at that point."

He noted that he only recognised the shape of the bottles after their drinks arrived at their table.

"I didn’t pick up the bottle once, and I did not condone it," he asserted. "I just went to a club to celebrate my birthday and ended up in a bad situation."

In the caption, he expressed regret for the misunderstanding, stating, "My apologies go out to everyone I hurt. This wasn't my idea, and I never wanted that to happen."

Additionally, Combs, 54, who has faced scrutiny in recent weeks, is currently facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.