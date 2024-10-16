Grades to replace marks and ranks in Sindh's matric, inter exams

An undated photograph of students appearing for an exam. — AFP

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a new grading policy for matric and intermediate exams as part of efforts to modernize the education system.

Students of the province will not get marks and positions, but grades, according to a notification issued by the Secretary of Boards and Universities, Muhammad Abbas Baloch, making Sindh the first province in Pakistan to implement such a system.

The new grading policy will be effective from 2025. Under this system, students will be evaluated and awarded grades instead of traditional marks and positions.

The notification further states that the first, second, and third positions will be abolished under the new grading system.

The Inter-Board Coordination Committee (IBCC) has formulated a new grading formula, which assigns grades based on percentage scores.

For instance, students scoring 95% or above will be awarded an A++ grade, while those scoring between 90% and 94% will receive an A+ grade.

In this system, 80-84% will be awarded B++grade (Very Good), 75-79% will receive B+ (Good), 70-74% will get B (Fair), and 60-69% will get C (Above Average).

While Sindh has taken the lead in implementing this new grading system, other provinces such as Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have yet to adopt similar policies.