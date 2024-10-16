David Woolley’s ‘glad’ Sister Wives star Christine Brown ‘found’ her

David Woolley gushes on marriage to Sister Wives' Christine Brown

David Woolley has nothing but praise for his wife of one year, Christine Brown.



“I was in Sedona a few weeks ago, it’s really really pretty there, just like @christine_brownsw is. I’m so glad she found me, and stalked me,” Wooley wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, featuring a selfie of the couple.

“This last year has been a hell of a ride. She’s the most thoughtful, loving, caring person. I’m enjoying this ride and want to just keep riding. #loveofmylife #she #sedona #beautiful #grateful”

The couple recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their wedding on October 7 by taking to their Instagram with a bunch of sweet snaps.

“It’s been incredible to have you as my partner. I feel so blessed to be married to you and I look forward to the rest of our lives together,” the 52-year-old Brown wrote in the caption of the carousel post, which also included snaps featuring their close ones.

But, the couple, which made their romance public in February 2023, doesn’t seem to need an occasion to express their love for each other.

“Almost a year later, and I still feel like I won the lottery marrying David,” the television personality wrote in an Instagram caption, just days before their anniversary . “Every day, I’m reminded that love truly can be better than I ever imagined.”



