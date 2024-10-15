Kanye West makes 'low-key' attempt amid 'shameful' allegations

Kanye West makes desperate attempt amid bombshell allegations

Kanye West is currently trying his best to keep a low profile during a shopping trip in Tokyo after a series of tumultuous weeks.

The 47-year-old rapper, who was previously accused by his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta on charges of sexual assault, sported dark shades and hoodie while he picked up a few items from the store, including a plaid shirt.

Sources close to the couple have claimed that they just pulled this off as a publicity stunt to overshadow the bombshell lawsuit, alleging that their marital troubles never really existed.

This comes after the rapper was reportedly heading for divorce last week, calling it quits less than two years after marrying Australian architect Bianca Censori.

However, the couple quickly dispelled rumors with a public display of affection just hours later.

An insider opened up to DailyMail.com about Kanye’s desperate bid to distract from the alleged claims.

The source said, “Kanye is concerned that his new lawsuit will drag him down to Diddy's level and he has been speaking to his legal reps.

“He is paying attention to what is going on with Diddy and some believe that the publicity stunt was a way of overshadowing the details of the harrowing lawsuit.”

On Friday, October 11, Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against Kanye, releasing a screenshot of a text conversation between him and the Australian native regarding his intentions towards her mother.