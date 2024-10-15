Pakistan, Russia commence joint exercise 'Druzhba-VII' to combat terrorism

RAWALPINDI: In a bid to enhance counter-terrorism capabilities, the armies of Pakistan and Russia commenced bilateral exercise titled Joint Exercise Druzhba-VII, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to the military's media wing, this is the seventh bilateral joint exercise in the counter-terrorism domain.

The two-week-long exercise commenced on October 13 at the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Pabbi with participation of Light Commando Troops ex Pakistan Army and Russian Military Contingent.

The commandant of the National Counter Terrorism Centre graced the opening ceremony of the exercise as chief guest, the statement added.



Dignitaries attend the inauguration of the Pakistan-Russia joint military exercise. — ISPR

The exercise, the ISPR stated, is aimed at refining professional skills through joint training besides harnessing the historic military to military relations among the friendly countries.

"Participating troops are looking forward to benefit from mutual expertise/ experience," read the statement.

On October 13, Pakistan and United States navies also conducted a bilateral exercise in the Arabian Sea with the aim to enhance interoperability and demonstrate their resolve towards regional maritime peace.



The Pakistan Navy's (PN) media wing had stated that the US Navy Ship USS O'Kane visited Karachi and participated in a bilateral exercise at the Arabian Sea with Pakistan Navy Ship Babur.

"The visit and bilateral exercise reflect Pakistan Navy's commitment towards regional peace, stability and maritime order in collaboration with seasonal global partners," the media wing reported.

The collaborations have proved benefitting in countering menace of terrorism, piracy, narcotics, and human trafficking in the region and beyond, it added.