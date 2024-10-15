Shailene Woodley's simple yet impactful approach to sustainability

Shailene Woodley is emphasising the significance of individual actions in protecting the planet.

In an interview with People magazine following her speech at Uber's Go-Get Zero conference in London, Woodley shared her insights on making a positive impact.

Woodley stressed the importance of self-compassion, saying, "I think taking the pressure off has to start with yourself." She acknowledged that individuals are part of larger systems that often hinder sustainable choices.

"It has to give yourself the grace and compassion to go, 'I am a human being. I'm not perfect, and the systems that surround me do not support the choices that I want to make. And so until those systems can support that, I will do what I can when I can and have the grace to trust that eventually those systems will start changing,'" she explained.

For The Fallout actress, it's not about achieving perfection but making conscious decisions. "The message that I always try to get across is not about being perfect; it's about doing what you can when you can," she said.

She shared a personal example, highlighting the value of awareness and flexibility. "It's constantly just asking myself these questions: All right, you know what? Right now, I do need water, and this is my only option: I'm going to drink out of this plastic water bottle. But next time, maybe I'm not, because I'll have my stainless steel water bottle. ... All we can ask is being aware and doing what we can."