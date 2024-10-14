Billie Eilish makes 'shocking' admission about working with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish sets record straight on her professional relationship with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish is finally setting the record straight on her professional relationship with her brother Finneas, confirming that it’s “not the end” of their journey together.

The 22-year-old pop star, who is currently on the road for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour in Canada last month, opened up to Los Angeles Times newspaper about parting ways with her brother.

She told the publication, "It’s really not the end of anything. You can’t be in two places at once."

Billie’s sibling and producer partner is occupied with his own tour in support of his album For Cryin’ Out Loud.

During an exclusive interview with Speaking Guitar.com, Finneas previously revealed that his sister is learning how to produce her very own music without him.

He told the outlet, “I’ve been setting up Billie’s recording studio for her so she can do home production without me, because she’s very good at it!

"And it’s funny, I’ve been giving her, like, the bare minimum of stuff, just so that she learns it all. Y’know what I mean? I’m like ‘Listen, I could give you all the stuff that I use now, but it took me years to even have a use for it. And, if I give you this basic thing, it’ll make sense to you right away'."

In addition, the brother-sister duo also admitted to rowing during the making of the Ocean Eyes hitmaker’s latest album.