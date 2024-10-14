Prince Harry recognizes his royal loss after splitting with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reflects on life changes during private time.

Prince Harry is reportedly coming to a painful realization about the extent of what he has lost since marrying Meghan Markle.



According to the Daily Mail, the couple is currently experiencing a period of separation, with the Duke of Sussex embarking on solo trips abroad while Meghan remains in the U.S.

As Prince Harry finds himself "hardly at home these days," he is increasingly reflecting on the life he left behind in the United Kingdom when he stepped away from royal duties.

Royal expert Richard Eden suggests that the Duke is undergoing significant inner turmoil during this time of introspection.

A close friend of Harry revealed, "Imagine the difference if he and Meghan were still working royals. They would be the center of attention wherever they went."

"They would be patrons, not just guests turning up," a close friend of The Duke shared, highlighting the stark contrast between his current situation and his previous royal role.

In the past month, the Duke of Sussex has focused solely on individual outings, reportedly taking a break from his relationship with Meghan Markle, who has made only one rare public appearance during this time.

Following his public engagements, sources suggest that Harry is spending "private time alone somewhere," reflecting on the significant changes in his life.



