Eminem NOT ready to be 'grandpa' as daughter announces pregnancy

'Rap God' singer Eminem welcomed daughter Hailie Jade Scott in 1995

Popular rapper Eminem gets all shocked after hearing daughter Hailie Jade Scott’s pregnancy; it looks like the former wasn’t ready to take up the new title of ‘grandpa’.

Earlier on October 11, Hailie appeared in the recent episode of Just A Little Shady podcast, where she revealed how her father took the news of her pregnancy.

For the unversed, Eminem’s daughter unveiled the exciting news to her father by giving him a jersey which had ‘grand pa’ written over it.

Therefore, when she broke the news: “He was like, ‘Are you trying to call me old? Why are you giving me this jersey that says grandpa?”

“Then I hold up the ultrasound picture and he was like, ‘Oh my god. Wait, this is real? This is happening?”, added Scott.

The 28-year-old also shared that the people recording the video had no idea what exactly the plan was.

“It was actually really funny, too, because the person who was recording obviously had no idea that that was the plan,” Hailie continued. “They were thinking, ‘Oh we’re just getting some shots.’ So, their reaction we had to mute because they were like, ‘What the **** is going on here? Is this real?”

American rapper and song writer, Eminem married his high sweet heart Kim Mathers in 1990s. The duo welcomed their daughter, Hailie Jade in 1995.