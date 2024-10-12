Kelsea Ballerini reflects on Chase Stokes' influence prior to her new album

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes began their romantic relationship in early 2023

Kelsea Ballerini's latest album stands out from her previous work, marking her first-ever release since she began dating Chase Stokes.

According to People, during the Glamour Women of the Year awards earlier this week, Ballerini, slated to release her fifth album, Patterns, opened up about the Outer Banks actor’s influence on her music.

"He’s been such a beautiful part of my life for almost two years now," the singer and actress gushed over her boyfriend on Tuesday, October 8, at the Paradise Club in New York City. "I’m really proud of the art that he’s inspired. And I’m proud to be with someone who’s a truth-teller in his own art too."

Furthermore, Ballerini, 31, expressed her pride in how open Stokes, 32, has been about their romantic relationship.

The country singer said she is proud of the Uglies actor for sharing "parts of our relationship and that kind of stuff so openly and willingly." It's "really beautiful," she remarked.

Ballerini and Stokes began dating in early 2023 after she slid into his DMs and "just swan dove right on in" in December 2022.