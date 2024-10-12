Andrew Garfield remembers late co-star Heath Ledger: Watch

Andrew Garfield reveals he owns lots of mementos of late actor Heath Ledger

Andrew Garfield has recently remembered late co-star Heath Ledger during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.



Recalling Heath’s generosity, the Breathe actor said, “I still have lots of mementos of his… I remember the first day I met him he was wearing these amazing Ray-Ban sunglasses and I said, 'Hey, cool sunglasses,' and he was like, 'Oh yeah?' And the next day they were in my dressing room. He just left them for me.”

Andrew, who is busy promoting his new movie We Live in Time, told the host, “Heath was just a very generous, like, beautiful creative spirit.”

While praising the late actor, the Social Network actor stated, “I think he was a kind of beacon, it was kind of like a wild animal. He had just done the Joker, he had just finished doing The Dark Knight, and he was so smug about it.”

“I was like, 'How did that go?' And he was like, 'Yeah, it's going to be good,’” shared Andrew.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor explained, “Ledger was so free and so wild and kind of dangerous on set in a way that was a kind of thing that is inspiring and spontaneous.”

Andrew mentioned, He would say before every take or maybe one takes every scene, 'Let's have some fun with this one.’”

“And I was like, 'Oh yeah, let's have some fun with this one, let's have some fun rather than trying to get it right,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Andrew and Heath had previously worked together on 2009’s The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.