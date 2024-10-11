Sean Diddy Combs faces his 'toughest' challenge behind bars

Sean Diddy Combs struggles behind bars amid alleged crimes

Sean Diddy Combs is struggling behind bars as he awaits trial, according to his legal team.

During an exclusive encounter with reporters as per New York Daily News on October 10, Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo revealed that the notorious rapper is trying to make peace with 'prison food' after he was ordered to remain in jail on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Sharing the 'roughest' part of prison life, the 54-year-old's legal attorney said, "I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it.

"Sometimes, the more you push a person down, the stronger they get. Nobody's OK with staying in jail."

According to E! News, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to his charges, is currently locked up at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The detention center vows to offer "regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options" to its inmates, coming from diverse backgrounds.

As per reports, The Grammy winner's trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, and he is likely to testify in court.

For the unversed, Combs was arrested on September 16, and his lawyers have been tirelessly working to secure his release on bail since then.