Prince Harry’s true feelings on US life uncovered: Meghan no longer by his side

Prince Harry is apparently really settling into his new life in LA and feels "confident enough" to step out without Meghan Markle by his side, a source has said.



Over the past few weeks, Harry’s been making solo appearances, traveling to places like New York, London, and Lesotho to support causes that matter to him.

It’s a shift from his usual joint appearances with Meghan, and it seems to be part of their new brand strategy.

According to the source, the duke has fully adjusted to life across the pond and is enjoying being in the spotlight on his own.

"Since moving to America, it's taken Harry a while to feel comfortable doing things solo, but now he’s really enjoying this new way of life," the source told OK!.



"Before, Harry kind of used Meghan as his 'security blanket' because he felt a bit lost in his new role, which was a huge shift from his old royal life," a source explained.

"He was always fine letting her take the spotlight since she really thrived at big public events, and he’d just follow her lead."

The source also mentioned that while Harry did feel a bit overshadowed at times, he was okay with it while he adjusted to this whole new way of living.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe agreed, saying that Prince Harry seemed to be acting more like his "old self" during his solo appearances, compared to how he acts when he's with Meghan.

