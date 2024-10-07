J-Hope kicks off countdown to return from military service: 'D-10'

J Hope enlisted in the military in April 2023

J-Hope is just as excited to return from his mandatory military service in South Korea as his fans are.

Taking to Weverse on Monday, October 7, the BTS sensation began the countdown for his discharge in ten days. He shared a glimpse of his ongoing preparations for coming home.

"D-10," the Butter crooner captioned a picture of his packed backpack, adorned with various accessories.

Among them was a South Korean flag in the centre of the bag, surrounded by several charms and keychains.

The charms featured phrases like "Go J-Hope" and "You’re Our Hope," along with a hot air balloon and a badge depicting a man in military uniform.

With the latest photo from J Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, BTS ARMY was buzzing with excitement, flooding X, formerly Twitter, with effusive comments.

"He’s coming! Our hope!" one fan wrote.

"Our sunshine is so ready to come home," another remarked

While a third chimed in, saying, "He is ready with his bag to come home."

The latest update came just a week after J Hope, 30, piqued anticipation for his return from the army.

"It’s October. It’s made up of really pretty (even) pictures. I’ll see you on deployment day then. Enjoy it," he captioned the Instagram carousel on October 2.

J-Hope enlisted in the military in April 2023 and is scheduled to be released later this month.

