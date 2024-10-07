Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ mother comes to disgraced son’s defence

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mom defends son

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ mother, Janice Combs, spoke up in defence of the music mogul, who is facing trial for sex trafficking and racketeering, in addition to numerous sexual assault allegations.



“It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” she said in the statement, which Page Six obtained from her legal team, the Law Office of Natlie G. Figgers, on Sunday.

“To bear witness what seems to be like a public lynching of my son before he has had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words. Like every human being, my son deserves to have his day in court, to finally share his side, and to prove his innocence.”

“I am not here to portray my son as perfect because he is not. He has made mistakes in his past, as we all have,” she continued in the statement.

“My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise.”

Janice also shared her thoughts on why she believes Diddy chose to settle with Cassie out of court in November 2023.

“Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed,” Diddy’s mother said.

“This is why I believe my son’s civil legal team opted to settle the ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit instead of contesting it until the end, resulting in a ricochet effect as the federal government used this decision against my son by interpreting it as an admission of guilt.”

The mother also addressed the numerous allegations that came forward after the lawsuits.

“Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him,” Janice said.

“Many individuals who were wrongfully convicted and later exonerated had their freedom taken from them not because they were guilty of the crimes they were accused of, but because they didn’t fit the image of what this society considers to be a ‘good person.’ History has showed us how individuals can be wrongfully convicted due to their past actions or mistakes.”