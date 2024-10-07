Olivia Munn reveals one mom-task she thinks is ‘more difficult than origami’

Olivia Munn on not being able to go through 'mom wraps'

Olivia Munn still hasn’t figured out one common mom-hack.



On Sunday, October 6, the X-Men: Apocalypse star, posted a video on Instagram asking fellow mothers for tips on properly using a baby wrap.

In the video, she explained how she wanted to ensure her 3-week-old daughter, Méi, could be safely close to her chest while walking around.

“I know I'm doing this wrong, which is why I'm not letting her go,” Munn started the video, which featured her standing in her kitchen looking casual in a white T-shirt and glasses and holding Méi in a patterned wrap.

“But I have wanted to do one of these mom wraps since Malcolm was a baby, but I could never figure it out. It's so difficult,” she continued, talking about the couple's 2-year-old son.

“If you don't know what this is, it's a big, long cloth that you wrap around and it holds your baby tight to you and you can be hands-free — but I just can't figure it out.”

Munn praised mothers who have mastered the skill, calling them "queens," and admitted she’s still on the lookout for the best tutorial to help her securely wrap her daughter.

“This is so difficult. It's more difficult than origami,” she continued. “It is so crazy. I don't know how to do this. I've watched every YouTube, Instagram, TikTok. And moms will tell you that it's not difficult but it is. It's so hard.”

Some mom-fans offered help.

“Is there a sling/wrap library near you?" one came to help in the comments section. “I went to one and the ladies helped me to figure it out and showed me different options. If you struggle with the wrap, you could always use a carrier. You can find ones suitable for newborns and they are very easy to use.”