Prince William 'bloody jealous' of Prince Harry's 'charisma'

Prince Harry inherits Diana's love for the spotlight.

Prince Harry may not be the royal son most commonly recognized for resembling Princess Diana, he has finally found common ground with his late mother: their shared flair for entertainment.

In a recent conversation with The Sun's Matt Wilkinson, former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe noted, "Yes, they’re both entertainers."

Wharfe reflected on Harry’s rise in popularity during their childhood, revealing that he often eclipsed Prince William.

"Harry was always the court jester as a child," he shared, suggesting that William experienced a degree of jealousy over Harry's charisma and charm.

"Part of the problem with him and his brother was that William was somewhat jealous of his popularity. But like his mother, she liked to be entertained; she liked to be popular."

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have embraced their new lives in Hollywood, carving out careers in the entertainment industry.

Harry and Meghan's Hollywood Journey:

Since their departure from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dived into a whirlwind of projects, from books and podcasts to docuseries, branding themselves as a power couple while making high-profile speaking appearances.

However, former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe believes they have yet to achieve the level of fame and success they envisioned upon leaving the monarchy.

"I haven’t got a great deal of sympathy for them," Ken remarked.

"Before Megxit, Harry was more popular than the Queen. He has a style that’s so unique, yet he thought he could do six months in and six months out.

It hasn’t worked out like that because the Queen wouldn’t allow that. He was certainly popular when he was in the United Kingdom."

With the question of Harry’s potential return as a working member of the royal family looming, he shared his thoughts: "He’s still got something to offer.

It’s a question of how he puts it together with his wife and family to see if he can achieve some sort of comeback."



