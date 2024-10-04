Meghan Markle breaks silence as Kate Middleton makes strong comeback

Meghan Markle issued a meaningful statement after Princess Kate held special meeting at Windsor castle.

For the unversed, Prince Harry and his beloved wife's Global Press Secretary and Head of Communications, Ashley Hansen, has embarked on a new journey.

According to People Magazine, the businesswoman unveiled her own Los Angeles-based communications firm, Three Gate Strategies. However, she will keep working for the Sussexes.

In a message, Ashley said, "I am incredibly grateful to The Duke and Duchess for their continued trust in me. Their unwavering support and belief in my new firm has been meaningful and is a testament to their leadership."

She added, "I knew when they first hired me that they were giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and I couldn’t be happier to continue working together."



In response, the former Suits actress also extended her heartfelt wishes to Ashley on her new venture and celebrated her fellow "female entrepreneur."

Meghan said, "We are so proud of Ashley, especially as a female entrepreneur. We look forward to having her focused expertise on our business and creative projects and her continued oversight of our communications team."

The Duchess said that she and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, are "excited" working alongside Ashley as she builds something "extraordinary with her firm."



Notably, Meghan's statement came after Kate Middleton met a cancer patient, marking her strong comeback post-chemotherapy.