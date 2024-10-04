Eva Longoria shares ‘Desperate Housewives’ throwback post: ‘20 years’

Eva Longoria remembers 'Desperate Housewives' time on 20th anniversary

Eva Longoria reminisced her time on Desperate Housewives on the show's 20th anniversary with a throwback



“20 years of Desperate Housewives!! I get so emotional thinking about how this show changed everything for me. So many memories, so many episodes (we used to film 24 episodes a season back then!), and so many iconic outfits,” the actress wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which had a carousel of pictures from behind-the-scenes, from all the years of the show’s filming.

“Everything I know about filmmaking and TV I learned on that show. I’m so grateful for my forever mentor, Marc Cherry, and for the women who took me under their wing and showed me the way #DesperateHousewives.”

Longoria portrayed the character of Gabrielle Solis, a former model who transitions into the life of a housewife. Discontent with her marriage, her character sparks controversy when she starts an affair with her young gardener, portrayed by Jesse Metcalfe.

Longoria also answered a question to ET Canada, regarding her return to the show, if a reboot happened.

“Of course! Who wouldn't do it?” she said. ”I loved Gabby Solis. I miss Gabby Solis,” adding, “I would always love to be in Gabby's shoes again.”