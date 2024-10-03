Elon Musk brags about his friendship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs before rapper’s arrest

Elon Musk calls Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs his friend before rapper’s arrest

Elon Musk has recently landed into trouble after he shares reaction to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' controversy.



On October 1, the tech entrepreneur re-shared a post about the sexual assault allegations against Sean via X.

“How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?” asked Elon.

However, social media users hit out at Elon for his connections with the rapper.

One user pointed to an excerpt from Kate Conger and Ryan Mac's book Character Limit, which claimed that Elon boasted about his friendship with Sean.

Elon told Revolt CEO Detavio Samuels, “I don’t know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter. You know, he’s a good friend of mine. We text a lot.”

Sean’s attorney Tony Buzbee opened up that 120 people had now accused him of sexual assault in a press conference, per OK! magazine.

“One instance, there was someone who was 20 years old at the time, and she was asked to attend a party in a hotel. She was flattered, went to the party and was given one drink. She doesn't remember anything else,” he explained.

Tony mentioned, “This type of sexual assault, sexual abuse, sexual exploitation should never happen in the US.”

“I ask you to reach out. If you're someone who witnessed these events, I ask you to reach out,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sean had been held at a Brooklyn prison and was denied bail twice.