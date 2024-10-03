'IDEAS 2024' defence exhibition to be held next month in Karachi

Visitors inspect the armour ammunition display kept in a showcase during the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar "IDEAS 2022" in Karachi on November 16, 2022. — Reuters

The latest edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) will be held at the Karachi Expo Centre from November 19 to 22.



The 12th edition of the international exhibition will feature a display of modern defence equipment and weapons systems manufactured by Pakistan and major global companies, showcasing the innovations in defence and security technologies.

The exhibition will be organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), under the aegis of the Ministry of Defence and Defence Production, aiming to promote Pakistan's defence industry internationally.

In an official statement, DEPO Director General Maj Gen Asad Nawaz Khan said: "International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is one of the mega regional events; biennially organised in Pakistan by Defence Export Promotion Organisation (DEPO), Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP)."

"A continuous success story since year 2000, IDEAS has emerged as an iconic event on the canvas of global defence exhibitions. Today, it is regarded as an established rendezvous for convergence of international defence exhibitors, delegates, security analysts and top-level policy planners," he added.

"In fact, IDEAS is a share vision for global peace, stability, and prosperity," the DEPO DG said, adding that the event also brings together international manufacturers and suppliers to explore new avenues of defence cooperation via joint ventures, outsourcing, and collaboration.

The event will be attended by defence exhibitors, high-level government authorities, diplomats, security analysts, traders, presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, media representatives, and high-level policymakers.

Focusing on defence production and exports, IDEAS 2024 aligns with the priority sectors identified by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), providing a platform for international partners to showcase their capabilities, the state-run PTV reported.

In terms of international participation, 532 companies from 38 countries had exhibited their defence equipment in the IDEAS 2022.

The previous edition of the defence exhibition was attended by 350 delegates from 57 countries, as well as high-level delegations headed by defence ministers, defence secretaries and heads of armed forces.