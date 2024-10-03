King Charles makes big celebration after Princess Kate's royal comeback

King Charles appeared in celebrating mood as he entertained the guests with his dance moves at an event after Princess Kate's return to the royal duties.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's set to travel to Australian and Samoa next month, showed off his Samoan dance moves at a glitzy Commonwealth reception at St James's Palace on Thursday.



Buckingham Palace has shared the delightful moments of the King's celebrations on the royal family's social media accounts, seemingly sending a message to the world that they are happy and celebrating the Princess of Wales royal comeback.

The mesmerising video was captioned: "Last night The King and Queen were treated to a traditional Samoan greeting from guests at a reception to mark the forthcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and Their Majesties’ visits to Samoa and Australia.



"Head to our stories to hear from former Samoan rugby player Freddie Tuilagi who led the performance."

The King, as he hob-nobbed with leaders and representatives from the 56-member bloc, was drawn into a dance by ex-rugby pro Freddie Tuilagi.



'I told the King I'm going to dance for you... When you go to Samoa, this is how they will dance,' Freddie Tuilagi said.

Tuilagi requested the monarch to boogie in the middle of the reception ahead of the latter's round-the-world trip to the South Pacific later this year.



Footage from the rare moment showed attendees cheering the dancing duo on before breaking into song - with the former rugby star showing the King how it was done.

The Palace shared a video of the King's stunning moments day after Princess Kate's surprising appearance at the Windsor Castle, where she had met with a young girl battling cancer.

