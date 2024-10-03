Meghan Markle's pal teases Prince Harry with comments about Duchess

Meghan Markle’s pal and her former onscreen lover has gushed over the Duchess as he spoke about their chemistry, seemingly teasing Harry with his comments.

Actor Patrick J. Adams, Meghan's former costar, lauded Meghan as she gushed over his chemistry with the Duchess of Sussex in the latest episode of his new 'Suits' rewatch podcast.

Adams shared that he and the former actress "had done a pilot before" which didn't get picked up, and that they "never saw each other again" until they were later called in for a chemistry read together for the legal drama.

“I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” recalled Adams.

He added, "We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read. It was just so much easier than it was with anybody else — she crushed it and she crushes it in the show," he added of the Duchess of Sussex.

Adams has revealed new details about the audition that landed Meghan her breakout role in “Suits.”



The “Suits” star, 43, spoke about Markle’s audition on the second episode of his new SiriusXM show, “Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast,” which he hosts with Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Roberta Paulsen on the USA Network series.



Adams, it turns out, worked with Markle, 43, on a “terrible, terrible pilot” before their time together on “Suits.”

“There was a setting up of a romantic relationship in the pilot of that particular pilot too,” the actor said. “And then we never saw each other again. The pilot failed. It was terrible and went away. And so we had never seen each other nor spoken to each other again.”



Years later, Adams booked the lead role of Mike Ross on “Suits.” As he was the first to be cast, the show’s producers were still searching for the actress who would play Rachel Zane, a paralegal and Ross’ love interest.



Markle and Adams were cast as Mike Ross and Rachel Zane, respectively, on Suits in 2011. Mike and Rachel quickly sparked a romance, leading to their nuptials in season 7. Mike and Rachel’s wedding also served as the swan songs for both actors’ series departures. Markle, for her part, retired from acting ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

