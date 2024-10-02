Royal experts predict Lady Louise Windsor's future plans

Lady Louise shares her late grandparents enthusiasm for horse riding and carriage driving

Lady Louise Windsor is expected to lead a low-key life outside the royal sphere, according to royal experts.



As she embarks on her third year at the University of St Andrews, Louise is recognised as a dedicated young royal approaching her 21st birthday.



She shares her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's, enthusiasm for horse riding and carriage driving.

However, it's unlikely that she will play a prominent role in King Charles's future plans, as he aims to limit the number of senior working royals.

Managing editor of Majesty magazine Joe Little told Hello!: "I don't ever envisage her being a full-time working royal, or even a part-time working royal...She's a member of the Royal Family. She's the niece of the present King and will be the cousin of the future King.

"But I don't think she will play an active role in working royal life.I think she will attend royal events, but I don't see her undertaking her own engagements. I think she will very much do her own thing in the future.

"Now there's no reason for Louise not to be involved with charities, like her mother and father, but given her age, I think she can make those decisions by herself when the time is right."

He noted that Louise has never been referred to as "Her Royal Highness," despite having the birthright, as her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, specifically decided against calling her Princess Louise.

Lady Louise has fully embraced her student life at St Andrews, where she joined the University Officers' Training Corps (UOTC), which offers paid military training to students.

Like her grandfather Prince Philip, she is recognised for her skills in carriage driving. Additionally, she participated in the Brownies, a girl-guiding organization that promotes fun while developing new skills.

Her time in the Brownies likely contributed to building Lady Louise's confidence, as participation in Girlguiding can increase confidence levels by up to 23 percent compared to the UK average—an essential trait for her dual role as a royal and a military member.

Lady Louise's mother, Duchess Sophie, serves as the President of Girlguiding UK, and her aunt, Princess Anne, was also a member of the Brownies.

Joe Little added: "She isn't well-known in comparison with other members of her family. She is perhaps slightly below the radar at the moment.

"I can't see why she would need or necessarily want a public role at this stage, because other members of her family are doing things in their own way and that's perfectly adequate....I just think her profile will continue to be pretty low."