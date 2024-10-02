T.J. Holmes thanks Amy Robach's daughter for their live-in relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach confirmed to be living together for 'the past few weeks'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are going strong in their romantic journey.

In the latest episode of their podcast Amy & T.J., aired on September 30, the couple confirmed that they’ve taken their relationship to a new level—now living together.

Crediting Robach’s 21-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with her former husband, Tim McIntosh, Holmes, 47, revealed the news.

"We’ve moved in together," he said, detailing their "living situation." He added they go "back and forth" between their respective apartments as they're within walking distance, while Robach, 51, further spilling the beans, saying they’ve been living together for "the past few weeks."

However, the move came with a backstory. The female reporter described her daughter’s previous living conditions as "grungy" and plagued with roaches due to a hoarder living next door.

Despite their best efforts, they couldn't eliminate the pesky intruders. When Ava and her roommate finally pleaded to move in at Robach’s place, she couldn’t say no.

"I’ve just said, 'Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,'" Robach quipped.

Holmes reflected on their arrangement, saying, "This is what you do for your kids. I know you’re excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it’s for."

The National TV personality then turned to Robach, sharing, "I’ve enjoyed the time that we’ve had together," to which she playfully referred to their cohabitation as a "trial run."

Since sparking dating rumours in November 2022, Robach and Holmes have marked several relationship milestones.