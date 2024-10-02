Wendy Williams says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest was ‘about time’

Wendy Williams breaks silence on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrest

Wendy Williams “called it” way before it happened.



The Wendy Williams Show host voiced her thoughts on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and the ongoing legal case he battles.

“What is really weird is that I have been told by so many people, ‘Wendy, you called it,’” Williams shared with the Daily Mail on Tuesday, October 1. “Including some people from my family who have said the same.”

Williams, who has faced various health challenges in recent years, has been vocal about her criticisms of Diddy, 54, over the course of her career.

The former TV host expressed her shock and concern over the security footage that surfaced earlier this year, showing Diddy allegedly involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Cassie (Cassandra Ventura).

“You know how I feel about that? It is about time. To see this video on TV of [Cassie] getting pummeled… it was just horrific.” she said to the outlet. “But now you have to think, how many more times? How many people? How many more women? It’s just so horrible.”

Last month, Diddy was taken into custody in New York after being indicted on charges including racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, as well as transportation for prostitution.

The rapper has denied all allegations and entered a not guilty plea. Currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial, Diddy has been denied bail twice but has filed an appeal as of Monday, September 30, to challenge the decision.