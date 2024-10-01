Katy Perry shares unconventional egg-cracking method in hilarious video

Katy Perry recently gave fans a glimpse into her breakfast routine while in Australia for the AFL Grand Final performance. In an Instagram video, the American pop star revealed her go-to protein source: hard-boiled eggs.

"I eat a lot of hard-boiled eggs because they are a great source of protein," Perry explained, standing in front of a table filled with breakfast items.

She also shared her unconventional method for cracking eggs, joking, "I don't crack them on [the plate], I go like this [cracks on forehead]. Ouch, that one really hurt and it had some juice in it."

Perry was also spotted snacking on hard-boiled eggs while getting her hair and makeup done.

The video comes amid speculation about Perry's weight loss, with some fans wondering if she's using Ozempic or another weight loss medication.

After unveiling the cover art for her latest album, 143, social media users voiced concerns that she may be taking medication to achieve her toned figure.

Perry has spoken about prioritizing fitness, aiming to work out three or four times a week. However, she hasn't publicly addressed the weight loss speculation.

Meanwhile, the singer surprised Australian fans with an exciting announcement, adding an extra show in Adelaide as part of her 2025 Australian Lifetimes tour.

The original run included single shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth.