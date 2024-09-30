Prince William, Kate Middleton pour cold water on Prince Harry’s UK visit

Prince Harry received a rather disappointing welcome as he arrived in London on Monday, September 30th, for a major charity event.
Prince William and Kate Middleton poured cold water on the Duke of Sussex’s warm welcome as they sent a pointed message to the estranged royal.
Prince Harry reportedly has been hoping for a reunion his cancer-stricken father King Charles but it appears that the father-son reunion is not on the cards this time around.
The monarch is currently in Scotland, at his Balmoral Castle, as he gears up for his upcoming first international tour to Australia and Samoa following his diagnosis.
The last Harry met with his father was in February, for 30 minutes, after Charles called to let him know of his cancer diagnosis. Prince Harry had made a dash the very next day to the UK.
While Prince William’s feelings for Prince Harry are clear given that the brothers are not on speaking terms since the past two years, Kate also seemingly made a contribution to the monarch’s plans over Harry’s reunion.
Per sources cited by In Touch Weekly, Charles and his beloved daughter-in-law “talk for hours, and the king confides in Kate more than most,” following their cancer diagnosis, which is “just heartwarming and beautiful for everyone to see.”
The report also shared that Queen Camilla is growing closer to Kate and the two have been working together with the King’s main chief of staff “to ensure he has as much practical and emotional comfort during his own rehabilitation now more than ever.”
Meanwhile, The Daily Beast reported that Camilla has been “the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy.”
A friend of the Queen told the outlet that the “last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry.”
