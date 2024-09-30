King Charles ‘concerned’ for Prince Harry amid William’s stubborn plans

Prince Harry, who is set to land in UK for his charity event, is apparently in his cancer-stricken father, King Charles’ thoughts.

The Duke of Sussex maybe estranged from his father, but it appears that the monarch still holds a soft corner for his younger son, as his security is a matter of huge concern for him as well, according to a royal expert.

Meanwhile, future king, Prince William, is still upset with his brother for publishing his explosive memoir, Spare, and for targeting him and the royals. According to reports, the Prince of Wales has shut the door on Harry’s return and is adamant to keep him out of the royal fold.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told The Sun that Prince William and Queen Camilla are standing in the way of Prince Harry’s desire to return in the royal fold.

“The reality is that was the package he put together before Megxit,” Jobson said of Harry’s plans. “That's exactly what he wanted to do, private things that he's doing making money, plus the things that he wants to do over here.”

He continued, “Now, the problem you've got with Harry is a lot of the whispers in the corridor is that they still worry what happens when the money runs out? Well, he made an awful lot of money from his book Spare, so maybe that's a while away yet.”

After King Charles phoned Harry about his cancer diagnosis in February, the Duke made a dash for the UK to meet his father briefly. It has been reported that two have exchanged several phone calls on important occasion.

Speculations of a reconciliation picked up momentum since then but nothing has been confirmed from either parties about peace talks.

“He [Harry] wants to come back and would want to do more things over here if he could,” Jobson suggested, adding that the security matter is still a big issue for Harry, and there is a chance that William has no intention to resolve it.

“When you've got, if you like, his Praetorian guard of William and Camilla, at odds with Harry it's going to be more difficult for that to happen.”