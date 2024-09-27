Lady Gaga wants ‘to keep growing’, while in ‘love’ at 38

Lady Gaga on life as a 38 years old

Lady Gaga doesn’t seem to have any complaints from life as a 38 years old.



"I am so happy to be in love,” Gaga told Buzzfeed Canada in a new interview, talking about her fiancé, Michael Polansky, adding, “I’m so excited to have a family, so that’s definitely number one. But also, I really believe in the ability to grow as a person."

"I think that feeling can give everybody hope, and I just want to keep growing, too," said the Bad Romance singer-songwriter.

"And also, I’m 38 years old, and it’s kind of fun to embrace the challenge of being a 38-year-old pop star and figuring out who I want to be now and what I want to say because I really love women."

Gaga then proclaimed, "I really want to be a voice that deserves to be part of our community."

A Star Is Born actress also recalled writing The Manifesto of Little Monsters, a piece of text she shared with her followers in the super deluxe box set version of 2010's The Fame Monster.

The artist, who penned at the time that she's "something of a devoted Jester" when it comes to the "kingdom" of her fans, said that she still feels a connection with what she wrote.

"I love being an entertainer — like, truly, in my heart, and I always have, whether I was singing for people eating at a table next to me and my family growing up in a restaurant, or when I made it to a piano recital or made it on my own stage," she said.