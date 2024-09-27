Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs ‘eager’ to testify at upcoming federal trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn

Sean "Diddy" Combs is reportedly contemplating testifying at his upcoming federal sex crime trial.

According to TMZ, the music mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, made this claim during an interview for the upcoming documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment.

"I don’t know that I could keep him off the stand," Agnifilo told TMZ. "I think he is very eager to tell his story."

When asked about the video showing Combs allegedly assaulting his ex, Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, potentially relevant to the trial, the lawyer noted that his client wants to address "every part of his story, including what you see in the video."

"I expect it’s going to be explained by the both of us," he added.

It is pertinent to note that if Combs chooses to testify, he will face potentially damaging cross-examination by prosecutors.

"He has his story," Agnifilo emphasised. "And he has a story, I think, only he can tell in the way he can tell it in real-time. And it’s a human story, it’s a story of love, it’s a story of hurt, it’s a story of heartbreak."

For the unversed, Combs was indicted on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 17.

The rapper is in federal custody and awaiting trial after two judges have denied his bail proposal. He has pleaded not guilty.

Combs is scheduled to appear in court in early October and is currently at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.