Pakistan inks deal with Azerbaijan to sale JF-17 Block-III fighter jets

RAWALPINDI: As part of Pakistan's efforts to strengthen defence ties with friendly countries, it has signed a contract for the sale of JF-17 Block-III fighter jets with Azerbaijan to bolster its air power capabilities, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
During his recent visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the combat capabilities and versatile employment options of JF-17 BLOCK-III fighter aircraft, the military's media wing said.
Under President Aliyev's visit and at the request of the government of Azerbaijan, Pakistan deployed a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent at Baku to participate in ADEX-2024 showcasing the aerial prowess and static display of pride of Pakistan JF-17 Thunder Block-III.
During deployment, JF-17 carried out air-to-air refuelling from the PAF Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft deploying in a single hop to Baku, demonstrating long haul capability and reach of the PAF's fighter jet.
President Aliyev visited the static display of JF-17 Block-III and later witnessed its enthralling aerial demonstration, showcasing the agility and manoeuvrability of the fighter jet alongside the professional competence of PAF pilots.
The JF-17 Thunder Block-III is an AESA radar and long-range BVR-equipped 4.5 generation multi-role fighter aircraft capable of undertaking a wide array of combat missions providing contemporary air power employment options, thus strengthening the National Security Paradigm of Azerbaijan.
President Aliyev said that the "support extended by Pakistan would go a long way in consolidating the existing military cooperation, fostering closer defence collaboration and strengthening the warm brotherly ties between the two nations".
