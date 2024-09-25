Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds slay coordinated fashion in NYC

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hollywood's beloved power couple, were spotted holding hands in New York City on Tuesday, September 24.

The duo, married since 2012, showcased their signature coordinated style, donning matching navy blue ensembles.

Lively, 37, stunned in wide-leg navy blue trousers, paired with a white long-sleeve sweater and a blue and purple knit vest.

She complemented her outfit with blue suede-heeled booties and carried a blue Chanel purse.

Reynolds, 47, matched his wife's colour scheme with dark blue jeans and a dark blue buttoned shirt featuring floral embroidery, seemingly paying homage to Lively's recent floral trend for her film It Ends with Us.

He completed his look with a casual blue baseball hat and white sneakers.

This isn't the first time the couple has rocked all-blue ensembles this month.

On September 5, they wore outfits in various shades of blue, with Lively sporting loose-fit jeans, a soft blue blazer, and Nike sneakers, while Reynolds opted for navy trousers, a blue-gray jacket, and brown boots.

Their recent outings follow the celebration of their 12th wedding anniversary on September 9. The couple first met on the set of their 2011 movie Green Lantern and tied the knot on September 9, 2012.

According to a source who spoke to People magazine, "Blake and Ryan are a great team when it comes to both their family and work. They're super supportive of each other. He's very proud of her. They have a great marriage and love to celebrate everything they created together."

The couple shares four children: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and baby son Olin.