Dave Grohl’s wife 'knew' about rocker's affair before confession: Report

Grohl has been married to Jordyn Blum for 21 years

Dave Grohl’s wife Jordyn Blum had an inkling about his infidelity long before his public confession. However, she found out the full extent of it along with the rest of the world.

Earlier this month, the Foo Fighters frontman shocked the world by publicly confessing that he recently became a father outside of his 21-year marriage with Blum.

But as Blum’s friends rally around her for support, some reportedly believe she ‘knew’ about Grohl’s unfaithfulness, though not to the extent he recently admitted.

"She’s a nice, wonderful woman," an insider told The New York Post, with others expressing sympathy for the difficult position she now faces.

Grohl’s decision to go public, sources say, stems from his desire to take responsibility before the news leaked.

"He feared the mother or someone else would spill the news," another insider shared with In Touch Magazine. "It’s his way to own up that he’s made mistakes."

The rocker also made a heartfelt plea for privacy in his statement, asking for respect as his family navigates this sensitive situation. "We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," Grohl said.