‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ squeezes ‘Transformers One’ at box office

By Web Desk
September 23, 2024
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was locked in a tight competition with Transformers One at the box office, but the bio-exorcist ultimately summoned victory over the bots.

After a close race, the sequel of Beetlejuice (1988) claimed the top spot for three consecutive weeks.

According to Variety, the Warner Bros. film stacked a whopping $26 million from 4,172 theatres, bringing its domestic total to $225 million and its global tally to $329.7 million.

In contrast, Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s movie fell short of expectations.

The animated newcomer earned $25 million from 3,978 venues, significantly below projections of $30 million to $35 million.

With a production budget of $75 million, the film's performance was disappointing, especially as it only grossed $14 million internationally, totalling $39 million worldwide.

Though Transformers One had a slight edge over the spooky film as of Saturday morning, the audience lacked the turnout needed for a win.

Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson, Transformers One marks the franchise’s first theatrical animated film since 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, which was a box office bomb but has gained a cult following.

Meanwhile, the Beetlejuice sequel stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Monica Bellucci.