‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ squeezes ‘Transformers One’ at box office

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was locked in a tight competition with Transformers One at the box office, but the bio-exorcist ultimately summoned victory over the bots.
After a close race, the sequel of Beetlejuice (1988) claimed the top spot for three consecutive weeks.
According to Variety, the Warner Bros. film stacked a whopping $26 million from 4,172 theatres, bringing its domestic total to $225 million and its global tally to $329.7 million.
In contrast, Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment’s movie fell short of expectations.
The animated newcomer earned $25 million from 3,978 venues, significantly below projections of $30 million to $35 million.
With a production budget of $75 million, the film's performance was disappointing, especially as it only grossed $14 million internationally, totalling $39 million worldwide.
Though Transformers One had a slight edge over the spooky film as of Saturday morning, the audience lacked the turnout needed for a win.
Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson, Transformers One marks the franchise’s first theatrical animated film since 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie, which was a box office bomb but has gained a cult following.
Meanwhile, the Beetlejuice sequel stars Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Winona Ryder, and Monica Bellucci.
Jamie Foxx walked his eldest daughter down the aisle in an intimate wedding
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney announce welcoming second baby after former’s cancer journey
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcome their son Jack Blues on August 23
Hilarie Burton reflects on her marital relationship with husband and actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Eric Roberts admits he 'abandoned' his now-ex-wife Kelly when Emma was just seven months old
Angelina Jolie is not a big Hollywood schmoozer, says source