Prince Harry may meet Prince William in New York visit: 'can't turn my back'

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales may both be in the same city at the same time

Prince Harry is set to honour the legacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, through a series of engagements in New York City, while the status of Prince William's trip remains uncertain.

The Duke of Sussex will attend a charity event on Monday hosted by The HALO Trust, an organization that gained international attention when Princess Diana walked through an active minefield in Angola in 1997.

At 40 years old, Prince Harry will also represent the Diana Award, which embodies the princess's belief in the power of young people to effect change in the world

These events coincide with the UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week, highlighting causes that were dear to Diana.

Harry's dedication to continuing his mother’s work comes as speculation surrounds his brother Prince William’s potential attendance at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will "engage with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst."

Furthermore, Harry will continue the efforts of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organization he co-founded with his wife, Meghan Markle. In 2022, Harry expressed in a podcast interview with former rugby player Gareth Thomas that he felt a strong sense of duty to carry on his mother’s legacy.

"I think once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, you can't turn, I certainly can't turn, my back on that," Harry said.

Harry emphasised his commitment to Diana's unfinished work, stating: "Then add in the fact that my mum's work was unfinished, I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible."

However, he acknowledged the challenge of filling his mother's shoes, particularly in areas where she made a significant impact.

"I could never fill her shoes, especially in this particular space because of what she did and what she stood for and how vocal she was about this issue," Harry added.

The duke's engagement with The HALO Trust recalls Diana's memorable 1997 walk through an Angolan minefield. In 2019, Harry followed in her footsteps by visiting a minefield in Angola during a royal tour.

Prince Harry's trip to New York has generated speculation about a possible meeting with his brother, Prince William. The Prince of Wales is rumoured to be attending the third annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at The Plaza Hotel on September 24.

However, it remains unclear whether William will be present, even though he attended last year's event. If both princes are in New York at the same time, it is likely they will steer clear of each other.

A source told The Sunday Times in August that the brothers had not spoken in "two years".

The insider described their estrangement as "dreadfully sad", claiming that Prince William does not even want Harry at his future Coronation.

The last time the brothers reportedly spoke was at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.