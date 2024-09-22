Jennifer Aniston sets conditions to reappear in comedy sitcoms like 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' was her best job

Jennifer Aniston is open to do another comedy sitcom following her unforgettable experience on Friends, but she has some conditions.

In a candid interview on the SmartLess podcast, the 55-year-old actress reflected on the cherished memories she made with co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry during the show’s run from 1994 to 2004.

She shared her desire to treasure those memories rather than dilute them with a new sitcom.

"If I knew it would be the same experience I had with those guys, then yes, but I doubt that will ever happen," she replied in affirmation when asked if she would consider another comedy, but also acknowledged her doubts.

The actress, known for her role as Rachel Green, has received numerous accolades, including Primetime Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards, asserted that Friends remains her favourite job throughout her more than three-decade career.

"It’s the best schedule ever on the planet," the Murder Mystery actress remarked, highlighting what made the show so special for her.

Even 20 years after Friends concluded, it continues to be one of the most beloved sitcoms to this day. However, each of the six lead actors has since carved out their own paths to success.

Aniston currently stars in AppleTV+’s The Morning Show, while Schwimmer, 57, Cox, 60, Kudrow, 61, and LeBlanc, 57, have appeared in various TV comedies. Sadly, Perry, 54, passed away in 2023 from a drug overdose.