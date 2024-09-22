Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘trying hard’ not to lose Montecito mansion

It appears that new trouble awaits Prince Harry and Meghan following a bad decision they made following a big change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left their senior royal position in 2020 to start a life away from the Firm, purchased a 12-million-dollar mansion in Montecito, California.

The couple, who were initially welcomed with multiple lucrative offers are now struggling to keep a stable income as the received bad news from Hollywood, according to a PR expert.

According to PR guru Mark Borkowski, the Sussexes have only added to their challenges after especially funding their new lifestyle, starting with their expensive US residence.

“In Hollywood, it's also about making money, and they need to make a lot of money because they're cut off from the source,” he told The Sun. “If there's no positivity, no smiles, and just angst covering their brand, then it becomes unwound.”

Harry and Meghan have come under fire for constantly bemoaning their time with the royals. Moreover, the former Suits actress was dubbed ‘Duchess Difficult’ by a staff in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Sooner or later, that seemed to be the continual narrative that never changed,” Borkowski explained. “The biggest problem for them is that many of their ventures have not worked, and that became news.”

The couple are now desperately trying hard to keep their lucrative Netflix contract, following the collapse of their Spotify deal, in order to maintain cash flow. If they are not able to earn sufficient funds, the couple may have to lose their Californian mansion.

“The Netflix deals, podcasts, and content just didn't work. There are only so many Oprah-style interviews you can actually do,” the PR guru highlighted.

“If you don't have the currency and are perceived as negative, and your inner sanctum, your staff, reflects poor judgement, then you lose your power.”