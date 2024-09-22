Emily Blunt looks back on ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ experience

Emily Blunt's iconic portrayal of Emily Charlton in The Devil Wears Prada may be beloved by fans, but her children aren't impressed.



In a recent interview with Page Six, Blunt revealed, "They thought I was the meanest person they've ever met."

Her daughters, Hazel (10) and Violet (7), whom she shares with husband John Krasinski, weren't fond of her character.

The Oppenheimer actress played a high-strung assistant at Runway magazine alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in the 2006 film.

Despite her children's reaction, Blunt is still surprised by the film's enduring popularity.

"It's incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it's quoted to me every week."

The actress fondly recalled working on the David Frankel-directed comedy-drama. "We had the time of our lives... At the time I was young, it was my first big movie."

She remembered her agent calling her about the opening weekend, noting, "I was like, 'Is that good?' Like I didn't know what was good."

The Devil Wears Prada grossed $326 million worldwide and earned Streep an Oscar nomination.

A sequel is in development at Disney, but no casting deals are in place.