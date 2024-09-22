Halle Bailey reveals reason behind breaking Veganism after 13 years

Halle Bailey revealed that she left veganism after 13 years, because of pregnancy cravings.
The Little Mermaid actress, 24, discussed breaking away from veganism and her appetite for meat during her pregnancy with her son Halo, whom she shares with partner DDG, in an Instagram Live video that was caught by The Shade Room.
The video shows Bailey eating, with the sound of her eight-month-old in the background. She says to the camera that followers started asking her if she was still vegan once she started showcasing her culinary talents.
“And the answer is: not anymore,” she said. “And the reason being is, I think I told some of you guys that when I was pregnant, I had just, like, started craving meat.”
The singer talked about craving meat after being a vegan for 13 years, “I was just like, well, I'm gonna give my body what it wants right now because I'm doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed.”
However, Bailey hasn’t left eating vegan food.
"If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I'll eat it," she explained. "But I don't eat a lot of meat. But it's like if I want it, I'm gonna have it and then that's it.”
