PTI draws govt's ridicule after 'overhyped' Lahore power show 'falls flat'

Clockwise from top left: Information Minister Ataullah Tarar, PTI workers attending the power show in Lahore, Kahna, on September 21, 2024, and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari. — Screengrab/Geo News/APP/Facebook/@AzmaBokhariPMLN

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ministers on Saturday ridiculed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by terming its much-hyped power show in Lahore a "failed public gathering" which allegedly saw low attendance and precipitous conclusion.



"People have rejected the public gathering of PTI in Lahore," Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said in televised remarks today, adding that the former ruling party's leaders had made big claims regarding the power show but all of them fell flat.

The PTI Lahore rally ended abruptly with the firebrand leader Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur even failing to reach the venue before the 6pm deadline set by the local administration in a no-objection certificate (NOC).

Incarcerated PTI founder and former prime minister Khan had termed the holding of the rally a "do-or-die" situation for his party.

Following the expiration of the deadline, Lahore police took control of the stage and turned off the microphone and lights, forcing PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and other party leaders to leave the stage.

Tarar claimed the government gave a free hand to the Imran-founded party and kept the routes and access to the public gathering open, in addition to providing security, but the party "failed" to gather the supporters.

Slamming the PTI leadership, the federal minister said that they wanted to release their jailed party founder and the power show was "an attempt to get an NRO".

He claimed that there was no clear rationale or narrative behind the gathering with inflation coming down to the single digit and the global institutions saying that Pakistan's economy is taking off.

The PML-N leader alleged that the PTI's intent is only to incite anarchy in the country and impede the process of development.

Less than 3,000 attended PTI rally: Bokhari

In continuation of criticism against the PTI, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari claimed that the masses have rejected the former ruling party by boycotting its rally in Lahore.

She was addressing a press conference earlier today along with Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Law Minister Sohaib Barath.

The provincial minister declared that the PTI's inability to gather a large crowd in Lahore exposed the party’s diminishing influence.

Bokhari claimed that fewer than 3,000 people attended the rally from across the country, which highlighted the public’s disinterest in PTI's politics.

Giving a breakdown of attendance at the public gathering, she claimed only 1,500 people from Lahore reached the venue.

"PTI's Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan leadership arrived with 100 to 150 people, while Sheikh Imtiaz managed to gather only 15 to 20 people. Rai Hassan Nawaz brought only 60 to 70 people," she said.

She claimed that Khan was making attempts to "seek an NRO" through the rallies, particularly concerning the £190 million NCA settlement and the new Toshakhana case.

The Punjab minister also accused the Imran-founded party of using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's resources for political activities in Punjab and criticised CM Gandapur for prioritising political gatherings over public service.

She refuted PTI's allegations that the government obstructed the rally, saying the containers used by PTI had gotten stuck under bridges due to their own mismanagement.

Bokhari expressed gratitude to the people of Punjab and Lahore for rejecting PTI's "agenda of unrest" and supporting the current government’s performance.

Health Minister Nazir, addressing the same press conference, stated that the people have rejected the negative politics of the PTI.

Moreover, Law Minister Barath also claimed that the public can no longer be deceived by empty slogans and demanded that PTI show tangible results for its governance.

The ministers concluded by asserting that PTI's sole agenda is to destabilise the country, while the Nawaz Sharif-led party remains focused on progress and public welfare.

The Imran-founded party has been trying to hold rallies across the country for months but had been repeatedly denied permission by authorities citing security issues and other reasons.

Although they managed to hold a public gathering on September 8 in Sangjani, Islamabad.

The power show was soon followed by a crackdown against party leaders — some of who were even allegedly "picked" from within the parliament's premises — for allegedly breaching the no objection certificate (NOC) issued by the administration as well as the "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024" — a law which came into effect just a day ahead of the rally.