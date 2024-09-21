King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud takes new surprising turn

King Charles III, who was not happy over Prince Andrew's infamous interview, has reportedly maintained the distance to teach the Duke a lesson over his past mistakes.



Emily Maitlis has recently confirmed that the 75-year-old expressed his anger over Andrew's Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles reacted as saying: 'The comment stunned me.'

Former BBC newsreader explained during an interview claimed: "Some respect everything changed for Prince Andrew. He lost his royal duties. He lost the ability to wear uniform. He lost the respect."



Now, the King and Prince Andrew's relationship has taken a surprising turn over the 64-year-old's tenancy of the 30-room Royal Lodge on the Windsor Park estate.

The King has reportedly been eager to end his private funding for security on the estate and move Andrew into smaller lodgings. Last year, it emerged that the 64-year-old was struggling to meet the £400,000-a-year upkeep costs of the £30million property.

Andrew, who's been living in the house for about 20 years, signed a 75-year lease on the property in 2003, which means the King has no legal grounds to evict the Duke.

Charlotte Griffiths from the Mail on Sunday has recently hint at an unexpected peacemaker between Charles and Andrew. Residing in the same royal residence,

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew, might play a crucial role in bridging the rift between the feuding brothers.



Charlotte suggests that the obvious stance for Fergie and her daughters would be to side with 'Team Andrew' amidst any Royal skirmishes.



She said: "It's in their interest for him to keep this very grand house because first of all Fergie lives there and second of all there are some reports that the girls might actually inherit it one day, or inherit their lease over it so they might sort of want it want to keep it in the York family."



She thinks the Duchess could help end feud between the two bothers, stating: "She's actually got this relationship with Charles now that's getting better and better and stronger and stronger, so she could be a bit of a mediator."