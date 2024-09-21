Jennifer Lopez breaks cover after reuniting with Ben Affleck for special cause

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted in Los Angeles serving supermodel looks in a casual outfit.

As reported by Daily Mail, the globally known actress was seen arriving for a work meeting in LA on September 20, 2024, amid her ongoing divorce battle with Ben Affleck.

The Atlas actress was seen wearing a light brown cardigan and matching oxford shoes, paired with faded jeans for her midday office errand.

Lopez completed her look with signature gold hoops and tinted aviator glasses, which she paired with sky-high heels.

The recent spotting came just after a week of reuniting with her now-estranged husband Affleck and his kids, as the former couple was seen attending their children’s back-to-school event in Los Angeles.

Daily Mail reported that the former couple was spotted sharing PDA-filled moments, which left their fans curious about their marital status.

For the unversed, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after secretly tying the knot in 2022.