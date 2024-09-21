Meghan Markle’s hopes ‘shattered’ as she gets major reality check

Meghan Markle was in for a shock as she received a reality check over what her life was going to look like, following a profound moment.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, left the royal family in 2020 to the US to start a life away from the Firm, after their unpleasant experiences in the Palace.

The Duchess of Sussex realised that she was not going to last with the royals after she discovered a crucial fact, according to a royal expert.

“If you look back there was so much positivity, they were called the fab four with Kate and William,” royal author Mark Borkowski told The Sun. “But it stems from no matter what you think the duties are, there is a pecking order in the royal family.”

Borkowski noted that Harry and Meghan were “not in line for that top job” which shattered the former Suits actress’ hopes over her royal life.

“Meghan saw it as more Disney Princess than dutiful royal,” he explained. “It isn’t tiaras and ballrooms and celebrities and big state openings. It’s opening a civic centre on a cold wet Saturday afternoon in Kettering.”

The author shared that “it’s a job and I think that was the first thing that came apart.”

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior working royals, they told the public that they would continue to support the Queen as they “carve out a progressive new role” while being “financially independent.”